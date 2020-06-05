Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Asteroid approaching Earth poses no serious danger, Roscosmos says

    5 June 2020, 20:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Asteroid 163348 (2002 NN4) will approach Earth on Saturday but is unlikely to hit it, Russian space corporation Roscosmos told TASS Friday.

    «According to information we have, the minimal distance between Earth and Asteroid 163348 (2002 NN4) will be 5.09 million kilometers,» the state corporation said. This would be closer than the distance that asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2) reached in late April 2020 (about 6 million kilometers).

    According to Roscosmos, «this distance is too large to speak about any serious danger. The space corporation underscored that the scientists watch such objects closely, and therefore «various surprises are very unlikely here.«

    Earlier, NASA reported that asteroid 163348 (2002 NN4) with a diameter between 250 and 570 meters will approach Earth by 5.1 million kilometers and pass by at the speed of 11.1 kilometers per second on June 6.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II