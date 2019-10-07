Astana wins CRO stage 6 team classification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The sixth stage of 2019 CRO Race finished today in Zagreb after 154 km of racing. The victory at the final stage was played from the day breakaway with late attack of Italian rider Alessandro Fideli, who managed to make it to the finish, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

After six stages Italian rider of Astana Pro Team Davide Villlella finished the race at the second place of general classification, 22 seconds behind the overall winner Adam Yates from Great Britain, Spanish Víctor de la Parte concluded the final podium. Kazakh rider Andrey Zeits took final fourth place.

With a beautiful victory of Yevgeniy Gidich at the third stage and solid second place in GC of Davide Villella, it was a good race for all riders of the Kazakh team, who climb to the final podium in front of thousands of spectators in the center of the capital of Croatia by winning the final team classification. Young Kazakh trainee Vadim Pronskiy finished the race 12th in general classification and becomes the best young rider of the CRO Race 2019.