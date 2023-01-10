Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana welcomes Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships

10 January 2023, 15:43
Astana welcomes Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The 2023 Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships kicked off in the Kazakh capital on January 10, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Qualifications events for 60m and 400m races took place in the morning. 60m and 400m finals and other events are scheduled for evening.

Kazakhstan Junior Athletics Indoor Championships will run at the Qazaqstan Athletics Center at the same time.

Photo: olympic.kz


News