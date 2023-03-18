Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana unveils square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

18 March 2023, 22:05
Astana unveils square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled today in Astana with the participation UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly, Kazinform reports.

The Square is located on the Kabanbay Avenue.

photo

Addressing the participants, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko said that throughout her 70-year reign, the longest one in the history of the United Kingdom, Her Majesty the Queen has been retained in the memory people as an outstanding leader, a wise ruler, a symbol of unity and resilience of the British people.

photo

«Her honor, dignity and incredible achievements continue to inspire millions of people around the world. In Kazakhstan, Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed well-deserved love and respect. The decision to give the name of Her Majesty to one of Astana squares was made personally by the President of our country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and was dedicated to her platinum jubilee. Today we are honored to officially unveil this square for residents and guests of Astana. Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II did not visit Kazakhstan, but we hope that King Charles III and other members of the royal family will visit our land,» Roman Vassilenko said.

He emphasized that cooperation with Great Britain holds a priority place in the foreign policy of Kazakhstan. For more than 30 years of diplomatic relations between our countries, a high level of strategic partnership has been achieved in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields.

«I am sure that your visit, dear Mr. Minister, and the opening of the square named after Queen Elizabeth II in Astana will give a powerful impetus to further comprehensive development of the Kazakh-British relations,» noted Roman Vassilenko.

photo

photo

photo

photo

