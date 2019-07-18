Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana tumbles out of UEFA Champions League

Almas Zheksenbekov
18 July 2019, 11:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, FC Astana was defeated by CFR Cluj, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the away match in Romania, FC Astana lost to CFR Cluj. The score was 1-3.

Goals:

0-1 Roman Murtazayev (4’),

1-1 Billel Omrani (10’),

2-1 Yevgeny Postnikov own goal (26’)

3-1 Billel Omrani (73’)

Thus, FC Astana fell out of the Champions League fight and will continue to play in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, where it will face FC Santa Coloma of Andorra.

