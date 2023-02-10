Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana to welcome over 360 athletes for Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023

    10 February 2023, 16:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital is to host the three-day 10th Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The 10th Asian Athletics Indoor Championships is to run from February 10 to 12, 2023 in Astana city. The tournament is to bring together over 360 athletes from 31 countries.

    According to Danial Akhmetov, President of the Kazakhstani Athletics Federation, the number of international-level judges has increased to 88 in the country.

    43 Kazakhstani athletes are to compete in 24 individual and two team events of the three-day tournament, he added.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
    Kazakhstan claims 2 more golds at World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy in Baku
    Kazakh team tops medal standings of IMMAF World Junior Championships
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022