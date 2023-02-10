Astana to welcome over 360 athletes for Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital is to host the three-day 10th Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 10th Asian Athletics Indoor Championships is to run from February 10 to 12, 2023 in Astana city. The tournament is to bring together over 360 athletes from 31 countries.

According to Danial Akhmetov, President of the Kazakhstani Athletics Federation, the number of international-level judges has increased to 88 in the country.

43 Kazakhstani athletes are to compete in 24 individual and two team events of the three-day tournament, he added.

Photo: gov.kz