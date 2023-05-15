Astana to host VI Paralympic Games competitions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From May 15 to 22, the city of Astana will host the VI Paralympic Games competitions, Kazinform has learned from the Centre for Training Persons with Physical Disabilities.

Shooting Para sport events will be held from May 15 to 18.

Para powerlifting events will take place from May 19 to 22.

Para taekwondo competitions are scheduled for May 20-22.

The VI Summer Paralympic Games are slated to take place from May 11 to 30 in the cities of Almaty, Astana and Aktobe.

Over 1,000 athletes from 20 regions of the country are expected to participate in them.