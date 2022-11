13 October 2022, 09:13

Astana to host VI CICA Summit today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital of Kazakhstan will host today the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. Heads of state and government of the CICA member states are to participate in the event, the press service of Akorda reported via Instagram.

The Summit wil focus on the acute issues of cooperation and key priorities of the Organization’s activity.