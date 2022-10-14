Astana to host meeting of CIS Heads of State Council today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State will be held under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of Kazakhstan’s current chairmanship in the CIS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting will discuss the important issues of interaction within the CIS. The participants will also discuss and adopt a number of documents aimed at further development and strengthening of integration ties in trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres and in security issues.



