Astana to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A number of events have been announced planned to be held under the aegis of the CIS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Astana is to host a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in two weeks… A number of documents aimed at improving and strengthening of our cooperation are to be adopted,» said CIS General Secretary Sergey Lebedev.

He went on to say that a meeting of the CIS Economic Council will take place on December 9 in Moscow under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

Earlier a narrow meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State took place in Astana. A decision on Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the CIS in 2023 and Kazakhstan and Russia’s co-chairmanship was made. The CIS Executive Secretary title was changed to CIS General Secretary.



