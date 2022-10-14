Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Astana to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government

    14 October 2022, 16:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A number of events have been announced planned to be held under the aegis of the CIS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Astana is to host a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in two weeks… A number of documents aimed at improving and strengthening of our cooperation are to be adopted,» said CIS General Secretary Sergey Lebedev.

    He went on to say that a meeting of the CIS Economic Council will take place on December 9 in Moscow under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier a narrow meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State took place in Astana. A decision on Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the CIS in 2023 and Kazakhstan and Russia’s co-chairmanship was made. The CIS Executive Secretary title was changed to CIS General Secretary.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CIS
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
    Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
    President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov