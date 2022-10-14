Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Astana to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government
14 October 2022, 16:00

Astana to host meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A number of events have been announced planned to be held under the aegis of the CIS, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Astana is to host a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Government in two weeks… A number of documents aimed at improving and strengthening of our cooperation are to be adopted,» said CIS General Secretary Sergey Lebedev.

He went on to say that a meeting of the CIS Economic Council will take place on December 9 in Moscow under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

Earlier a narrow meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State took place in Astana. A decision on Kyrgyzstan’s presidency of the CIS in 2023 and Kazakhstan and Russia’s co-chairmanship was made. The CIS Executive Secretary title was changed to CIS General Secretary.


Related news
Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakhstan voices its stance on key directions as secretaries of CIS security councils meet
Kazakh CEC head, CIS IPA observers' group meet
SCO athletes invited to take part in 2023 CIS Games
Kazakh, Uzbek senators discuss Aral Sea problem
Kazakhstan to host meeting of CIS Economic Council in December
CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev commends Kazakhstan’s CIS Chairmanship
CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere
CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

News

Archive