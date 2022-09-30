30 September 2022, 13:45

Astana to host Congress of CIS Teachers and Education Workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM From October 4 to 6, the capital of the Kazakhstan will host the VII Congress of Teachers and Education Workers of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the theme «Transformation of Educational Process in Post-Pandemic Period», the press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

The Congress of Teachers is held once in two years as per the decision of the CIS Conference of Teachers. The First CIS Congress of Teachers and Education Workers was held in Kazakhstan in 2010.

According to Chairperson of the Committee for Preschool and Secondary Education of the Kazakh Ministry of Education Gulmira Karimova, the Congress will include 9 thematic sections on: education content, evaluation, universal human values, teachers’ development, additional education, digital transformation, children’s wellbeing, inclusiveness, technical and vocational education, as well as reading literacy in the era of digitalization and interaction with parents.

The event is organized under the auspices of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation.