Astana to host Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital of Astana is to host the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the city’s administration.

The tournament is to take place at Qazaqstan sports complex in the Kazakh capital on February 10-12, 2023,

Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to host the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Over 500 athletes from more than 31 countries are to compete in 26 athletic disciplines, including running, throwing, jumping, and all-around events.

Attending the tournament’s opening ceremony will be President of the Asian Athletics Association Dahlan Jumaan al-Hamad, President of the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation Daniyal Akhmetov, members of the Asian Athletics Association Council, heads of Asian countries’ national federations, as well as honored athletes and figures of Kazakh sport.

Photo: gov.kz