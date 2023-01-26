Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana to host Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023

26 January 2023, 22:19
Astana to host Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital of Astana is to host the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the city’s administration.

The tournament is to take place at Qazaqstan sports complex in the Kazakh capital on February 10-12, 2023,

Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to host the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Over 500 athletes from more than 31 countries are to compete in 26 athletic disciplines, including running, throwing, jumping, and all-around events.

Attending the tournament’s opening ceremony will be President of the Asian Athletics Association Dahlan Jumaan al-Hamad, President of the Kazakhstan Athletics Federation Daniyal Akhmetov, members of the Asian Athletics Association Council, heads of Asian countries’ national federations, as well as honored athletes and figures of Kazakh sport.

Photo: gov.kz


Related news
January 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan wins biathlon 7.5km sprint bronze at Para Nordic World Championships
Теги:
Astana   Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina earns $1.2mln in prize money after reaching AO 2023 final
Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final
President Tokayev holds meeting with Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10
Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President
Kazakh men’s team secures 11 total medals at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan to launch spacecraft assembly and test facility
Kazakhstani ecologists receive prestigious grants for Caspian seal rehabilitation
News Partner
Popular
1 Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
2 Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
3 Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
4 E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub
5 Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President

News