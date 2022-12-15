Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana to host 1st Central Asian media forum

15 December 2022, 20:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first Central Asian media forum is to take place on December 20-21 in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Within two weeks, renowned experts are to discuss current issues of media development as well as share their insights and best practices in the field. The forum is to discuss dimension of regional identity, development of new media, AI technologies in the industry, future of creative industry in CA, regional and global cooperation opportunities to ensure information security, fake news in the post-truth era, media literacy, the role of women in media, and others.

The event is to gather over 100 invited speakers, including Pulitzer prize laureates, world politicians, international and local mass media representatives, influencers, heads of international organizations and authoritative media experts.

Peace One Day project founder Jeremy Gilley and Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen are to talk on the topic of peace and the role it plays in the world.

The Forum’s headliners will be Hollywood actor and legendary boxer Roy Jones, New York Times best-selling author, Eagle Huntress author Liz Welch, as well as the author of the most popular YouTube project in the world with over 18 billion views dBillions.

Turkiye’s 11th President Abdullah Gül, Mongolia’s 3rd President Nambaryn Enkhbayar, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Kasmambetov, heads of world’s leading organizations as the OTS, ICO, CICA, TURKSOY, TurkPA, UN, and others as well as heads of mass media outlets of Central Asia are to address the event.


Photo: dreamstime.com



