Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Astana to hold some 600 events on the occasion of State Symbols Day

    1 June 2023, 19:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana city administration is gearing up to hold festivities on the occasion of the Day of State Symbols observed in Kazakhstan on June 4 annually, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Some 600 events are expected to take place in the Kazakh capital this weekend, three times more than in the past years. Scientific events, concerts, seminars and meetings dated to the Day of State Symbols are planned citywide.

    Audio and video clips about state symbols are to be played in streets and squares, at shopping malls, public transport and airports.

    Additionally, ‘Support Kazakhstan’s flag’, ‘My flag is my pride’ challenges will take place.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan can tremendously profit from carbon-free transition – Head of OECD Eurasia Division
    Kazakhstan's role is to promote a more equilibrate socioeconomic situation in Central Asia – Tiberio Graziani
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region