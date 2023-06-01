Astana to hold some 600 events on the occasion of State Symbols Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana city administration is gearing up to hold festivities on the occasion of the Day of State Symbols observed in Kazakhstan on June 4 annually, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Some 600 events are expected to take place in the Kazakh capital this weekend, three times more than in the past years. Scientific events, concerts, seminars and meetings dated to the Day of State Symbols are planned citywide.

Audio and video clips about state symbols are to be played in streets and squares, at shopping malls, public transport and airports.

Additionally, ‘Support Kazakhstan’s flag’, ‘My flag is my pride’ challenges will take place.



