Astana to celebrate Culture and Art Workers Day with a grand concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A large-scale celebration of the Culture and Art Workers Day in Kazakhstan will be held on May 20 at the Astana Opera with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Astana Akimat. A grand concert will take place at the Grand Hall of the capital’s opera house featuring over a thousand of musicians from all over the country. The program will include a solemn ode Uly Dala Aueni with the author of the project, the famous musician Marat Bisengaliev, the press office of Astana Opera reported.

The world knows New Kazakhstan not only for rich resources and major foreign policy initiatives, but also for significant cultural achievements. The country pays great attention to the spiritual development of the nation, culture and art: institutions such as the Kazakh National University of Arts, the State Opera and Ballet Theatre «Astana Opera», the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, the Astana Ballet Theatre, the National Museum and many others have been founded. All this is a state strategy aimed at the cultural development of the nation. Today, Kazakhstan is actively reviving traditional national culture, paying attention to the revival of folk crafts, traditional songs, etc. Along with this, the development of cinema, modern music, opera and ballet genres is supported in the country.

A huge contribution to this important cause is made by outstanding cultural and art workers, who are honored annually on their professional day, which takes place on May 21.

A day before the holiday, on May 20, cultural and art figures from all over the country will gather at the Astana Opera. Listeners will enjoy an amazing extravaganza with the participation of musicians – combined symphony orchestras and choirs from Astana, Almaty, as well as from cities such as Aqtau, Shymkent, Semei, Aqtobe, Oskemen, Oral, Pavlodar, Qostanai, Petropavl, Qaraghandy, Kokshetau and a number of regions.

The major vocal and symphonic work will also feature performances by: soprano Zarina Altynbayeva, violin solo by Marat Bisengaliev, saxophone solo by Arukhat Mussaipov, dombyra solo by Askar Soltangazin, solo on folk instruments will be presented by Serik Nurmoldayev, Anar Kassymova, Abzal Arykbayev, Askar Soltangazin. Bright, talented musicians will be led by famous Kazakh conductors Abzal Mukhitdin and Marat Bisengaliev, as well as the conductor of the combined choir Beimbet Demeuov.

The original beauty of traditional Kazakh music, fragments from Kazakh songs and kyuis: Abai, Saryarqa, Zhalghau, Tughan Zher and others are organically woven into the musical fabric of the score of the composition. The author dedicated this work to all cultural and art workers of Kazakhstan.

A festive mood will be created for musicians, artists, employees of museums and libraries and many other cultural workers, congratulatory speeches will be made to them, because the value of their enormous work, which is not visible to the viewers, is colossal. All culture and art figures who work in their own field have a deep gift that allows them to create highly professional projects that bring glory to Kazakhstan all over the world.