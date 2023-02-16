Go to the main site
    Astana to build more than 40 schools as part of 'Comfortable school' project

    16 February 2023, 19:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 40 schools are to be constructed as part of the 'Comfortable School' national project in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Construction of 24 schools is set for this year. The same number of schools is to be built next year,» said deputy mayor of Astana city Yerlan Bekmurzayev.

    He went on to remind of the shortage of school places as well as three-shift schools in the Kazakh capital.

    According to Bekmurzayev, the city's population expanded by 100 thousand due to migration last year, leading to more births. The number of first-graders stood at around 25 thousand, whilst the number of graduates was seven-nine thousand, he added.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

