    Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023

    25 February 2023, 13:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two French one-day races: Faun-Ardèche Classic (25th February) & Faun Drôme Classic (26th February).

    Rider roster: Fabio Felline, Vadim Pronskiy, Alexandr Riabushenko, Andrey Zeits, Nicolas Vinokurov and Harold Martin Lopez (both – Astana Qazaqstan Development Team), Kazinform refers to the Team’s press service.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev.

    Race information: https://boucles-drome-ardeche.fr

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
