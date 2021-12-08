Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Talks on Syria to take place Dec 21-22

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 December 2021, 21:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the Astana Peace Process will be held on December 21-22 in Nur-Sultan.

The meeting will be attended by the delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syrian Government and Syrian opposition. The observer delegations of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to arrive as well, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The parties will consider the current situation in Syria, maintaining the peace in de-escalation zones in line with earlier agreements reached during the Astana Process. Also Guarantor States – Russia, Turkey, and Iran will hold the session of the Working Group on Forcibly Detained Persons with the participation of the UN and ICRC.

The meeting within the Astana Process will discuss the path ahead for the Syrian Constitutional Committee with a view to give an impetus to the Geneva talks under the UN auspices.

The bilateral and trilateral consultations in Nur-Sultan will last for two days. The text of the Final Statement will be published in official media. With the regard to coronavirus restrictions no plenary session is scheduled.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Astana Syria talks   Nur-Sultan  
