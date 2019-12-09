Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Syria talks: All sides confirmed participation

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 December 2019, 18:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at a briefing, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, informed about the preparations for the next round of Astana Syria talks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As is known, on December 10-11, the Kazakh capital will host the 14th International High-Level Meeting on Syria. All the sides confirmed their participation in the talks and have already begun arriving in Nur-Sultan,» Smadyarov said.

Among them are the delegations of the guarantor states – Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as the Syrian Government and the Syrian armed opposition.

«The UN delegation led by Special Envoy, UN Secretary General for Syria Geir O. Pedersen will take part in the meeting as an observer. The Russian delegation will be led by the President's Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, Turkey will be represented at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal,» Smadyarov noted.

On the eve, the representatives of the guarantor countries will hold bilateral and trilateral consultations at the expert level. The plenary meeting is slated for December 11.

