Astana supports Lopez on another day for sprinters in Vuelta a España Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team did a great job, supporting its leader Miguel Angel Lopez all the way from start to finish in this stage 4 of the Vuelta a España (175.5 km) ended with a sprint on the streets of El Puig not far from Valencia, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«The team was super strong today, the guys supported me in the best possible way, so I felt protected in every moment of the race. There were a few dangerous moments, especially under the rain, when the roads became slippery, but the team managed to bring me in front and to keep me there in safe. So, the stage is done and tomorrow we are coming to the first mountains. For sure, it will be a test for everyone ,» said Miguel Angel Lopez .

The Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen won today’s stage, outsprinting yesterday’s winner Sam Bennett and the Colombian Fernando Gaviria. Miguel Angel Lopez finished 21st.

With another sprint done at La Vuelta, the general classification still remains untouchable with Nicolas Roche in the red jersey of the overall leader and Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez 5th, 33 seconds behind. The Astana rider still leads in the best young rider classification (white jersey).

The first mountains are coming tomorrow with stage 5 from L’Eliana to the top of the 1st category climb Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre (170.7 km).