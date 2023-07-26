Go to the main site
    Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League

    26 July 2023, 11:29

    ZAGREB. KAZINFORM – Dinamo Zagreb handed FC Astana a 4:0 devastating defeat in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in the Croatian capital tonight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    This is the biggest defeat for Astana in the UEFA Champions League since August 2017 when it was hammered by FC Celtic 0:5 in Glasgow in the play-off stage. The Astana-based club was also upset 3:6 by Belarus’ Dinamo in the 2020-2021 season.

    Forward Dario Spikic opened the score for Dinamo Zagreb in the 36th minute of the match. Afterwards, midfielder Luka Ivanusec scored three goals in a row giving the hosts 4:0 lead over Astana.

    The second leg of the second qualifying round is scheduled to take place on August 2 in Astana.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

