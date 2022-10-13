Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Statement on CICA Transformation adopted
13 October 2022, 13:24

Astana Statement on CICA Transformation adopted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several documents were adopted during the VI CICA Summit in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the documents is the Astana Statement on CICA Transformation.

«Are there any objections to the adoption of the document on CICA transformation? No objections. The Astana Statement on Transformation of the CICA has been adopted,» said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Summit.

The next document is the draft statement of the CICA leaders on cooperation in security and use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

«We will further adhere to expanding our cooperation and ensuring security in using ICT with the same focus on security development,» the Head of State added.

The leaders of the CICA states adopted also the document on establishment of the CICA Fund.

«I would like to congratulate you on the establishment of the special mechanism for identification and implementation of the CICA projects and mobilization of the voluntary fund for future events of our organization on implementation of projects,» the Kazakh President added.


