Astana should serve as educational, intellectual center of the country – Head of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana should attract talents and serve as an educational and intellectual center of the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

But instead, according to the Head of State, it faces shortage of places at kindergartens and educational institutions.

In his remarks at the meeting dedicated to the future development of the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev pointed out some 45,000 children in Astana are on the waiting list to get a place at kindergartens.

The Head of State stressed, the same goes to some secondary schools in the capital where lack of student places forces the administration to offer a three-shift schedule to schoolchildren. Moreover, last year saw construction of only three new schools instead of eleven. These problems lead to local schools being overcrowded and the quality of education is deteriorating, he emphasized.

President Tokayev went on to add that the city administration and the Ministry of Enlightenment should treat the construction of new schools as a strategic goal.

On Tuesday the Head of State chaired the meeting focusing on the problems the Kazakh capital faces in its development.