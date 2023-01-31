Astana should become conformable city to live in – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana should become a comfortable city to live in, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ongoing meeting on the Kazakh capital development, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«Astana should become a conformable city to live in. The first thing to do is to review the concept of urban environment development. The city lacks parks, with few places for comfortable walks and citizens’ rest,» said the Kazakh Presdent.

The President slammed the work of the capital’s administration for giving the way to the construction of buildings. Tokayev called for more public spaces, green areas, and walking streets.

«The Yesil River’s embankment is not given due attention. In this regard, Kazan city’s experience could be studied… Our goal is to make the capital comfortable for our citizens and foreign guests at any time of year, improve Astana’s image as much as possible,» said the Kazakh Head of State at the meeting on the Kazakh capital development

Earlier it was reported that a meeting chaired by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of the Kazakh capital was due to take place today.

