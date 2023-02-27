Go to the main site
    Astana set to host C5+1 Ministerial Meeting

    27 February 2023, 17:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first official visit of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kazakhstan is slated to take place on February 28, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While in Kazakhstan, the U.S. Secretary of State will hold meetings with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi, said Smadiyarov.

    Anthony Blinken is also expected to take part in the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting with heads of foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries in Astana the same day.

    According to Smadiyarov, all CA foreign ministers have already confirmed their participation in the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting. The event will focus on further development of cooperation between the Central Asian region and the U.S. in the areas of economy, energy, environmental protection and fights against terrorism.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana Foreign policy Central Asia Kazakhstan and USA
