    Astana Science Festival 2020 to kick off Mar 15

    6 March 2020, 10:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Astana Science Festival, a celebration of all things science for all ages, will be held at Nazarbayev University on March 15 at 09:00-17:15.

    It is organised by the British Council, OYLA Magazine, Nazarbayev University and Science Fund, with the support of Chevron Kazakhstan, to popularize science among youth, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.

    The festival will kick off with three-minute presentations by 10 schoolchildren and 10 young scientists competing in the national finals of the science communication competitions Science Stars (in Russian and Kazakh) and FameLab Kazakhstan (in English).

    High school and university students can attend lectures about using 3D printing in everyday life, birdwatching, developing eco-friendly habits, reading news about climate change, writing for Nature and OYLA Magazine and getting a glimpse of space exploration in 2020 and beyond.

    At the exhibition fair, middle and primary school children can «touch science» by making slimes, building robots, conducting scientific experiments with Aleksei Ivanchenko, celebrating the recent 150th anniversary of the Mendeleev periodic table and catching up on the latest innovations created at Nazarbayev University.

    To attend, please register here.

    Please contact Project Coordinator Dilshat Zhussupova at +7(727) 222 13 20 at 10:00-19.00 or famelab@oyla.xyz if you have any questions.

    The preliminary programme in Russian you can find below.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education Science and research Nur-Sultan
