    Astana school students to switch to online learning Oct 13-14

    8 October 2022, 09:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM School students of Astana will switch to online learning on October 13-14, as the Kazakh capital prepares to host large international events, Kazinform learned from the local education department.

    «On October 13-14, school learning in Astana will be organized in online mode. The online learning mode is not unusual for our school students, since this format is applied in winters in deterioration of weather conditions,» a statement from the education department reads.

    As reported before, leaders of Qatar, Turkmenistan and Türkiye will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan next week.

    On October 12-13, Astana will host the IV Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

