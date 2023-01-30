Go to the main site
    Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals

    30 January 2023, 10:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national champion of Kazakhstan Yevgeniy Gidich took a solid fourth place in the massive sprint at Stage 7 of the Vuelta a San Juan Internacional, which ended today in Argentina, Kazinform reports citing the team's press service.

    Gidich was able to get a good position in front of the group, showing increasing form and finishing next to the daily podium.

    «Today I got some freedom from the team to do something in the final sprint and I am quite happy with my performance. During this week I was feeling better and better, and my form was growing up step by step. In the final I saw the wind was blowing from the left, so I decided to remain on the right side of the road just giving my best in the sprint. Well, at the end of the day it is just fourth place, but it is still a good start of the season for me, and I am already looking forward to the next races,» said Yevgeniy Gidich.

    Another Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa was 14th today, while Harold Tejada finished the race at 18th place in the General Classification.


    Photo: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

