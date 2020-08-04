Astana’s Vlasov takes solid 3rd place in La Route D’Occitanie Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Pro Team rider Aleksandr Vlasov performed really well today at the queen stage of La Route d’Occitanie with the summit finish atop previously unknown climb Col de Beyrède. The Russian Champion finished third, just seconds behind the 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and Pavel Sivakov, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«It was a very important and in the same time very difficult stage. We did the last climb very fast, Ineos increased the pace and it was not easy to follow them, but I managed to find a good rhythm for me, and I tried to stay on the wheel as long as possible. Also, my teammates helped me a lot during the whole day. This is my first race after quarantine, and I am really happy with the form I have at the moment and with my result. I think, it is a good to be in the Top-3 at a stage like this behind the Tour de France winner,» said Aleksandr Vlasov.

The third stage of the French races with three 1st category climbs in the menu has started in Saint-Gaudens and finished atop Col de Beyrède. A breakaway went away clear from the peloton shortly after the stage began and the young Colombian rider Harold Tejada made a very good presence of Astana Pro Team in that group. Tejada worked really well during the entire day and even when the break has been caught back, he could provide a good help to his teammates.

«It was a plan for me to try to go in a breakaway and I am happy I was able to make selection to the right group. It was a good day for me, I tried to do my best in the break and later, when the peloton caught us, providing some help to the teammates. I felt good today and I hope to improve more in the next days and weeks,» said Harold Tejada.

The decisive selection in the leading group has been done with a few kilometers to the top of the final climb, when Egan Bernal, Pavel Sivakov, Aleksandr Vlasov and Thibaut Pinot broke away clearly. Finally, the solo attack of Bernal brought him the stage win and the leader’s jersey. Aleksandr Vlasov took a nice third place, also placing on the third position in the overall standings.

The last, fourth stage of La Route d’Occitanie will be held tomorrow: it will be another hard day with many short but steep climbs at the second half of a 195-km-long race.