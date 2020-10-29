Astana’s Vlasov impressive in Vuelta a España Stage 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Vlasov has showed his improving form today at the 8th stage of the Vuelta a España. The Astana Pro Team rider looked strong during the whole final climb Alto de Moncalvillo, while inside the last 2 km he made a strong attack from the red jersey group, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

It was a good attempt, but later Primoz Roglic, Richard Carapaz and Dan Martin were able to catch him back.

Finally, it was Roglic who took the stage win after a counterattack with 1 km to the top with Carapaz second and Martin third. Thus, Aleksandr Vlasov finished 4th, just 25 seconds behind the stage winner.

However, during this stage the leader of Astana Pro Team was able to gain some time on many other GC contenders and, in the end of the day he moved up to 15th position in the overall standings, still led by Richard Carapaz.

«I just did my best today. I felt good and during the whole stage my teammates did a great job for me, so I could save some energy for the final. Once we started the climb, I moved up there in front, trying to follow the favorites. There were many attacks, but I still could follow all of them. The climb was really tough, but I was able to keep on my rhythm. In a moment I decided to attack, and I think that it was a good one. I opened a gap while the rivals were looking to each other. I gave my all at the last kilometers, but today it was not enough for a stage win because a few riders, Roglic, Carapaz and Martin were just stronger. However, I am quite happy with the stage and with my form, which is getting better day by day. It was a good test in the mountains for me,» said Aleksandr Vlasov.

The 8th stage of La Vuelta started in Logroño and after 164 km finished on the top of the first category climb Alto de Moncalvillo. A break of 7 riders went away shortly after the start, but the peloton immediately opened a strong chase, taking the situation under control. Thus, before the final climb of the day the breakaway was neutralized.

A few teams increased the pace dramatically at the beginning of the climb, making a huge selection in the main group. With 4 km to go there was just a small group of GC contenders in front with Aleksandr Vlasov among the leaders. The last, the hardest kilometers of the final ascent, were full of attacks and also Vlasov tried to do something on this climb, but in the end of the day it was Roglic, who made the decisive move to win the stage, while Aleksandr Vlasov after a phenomenal race finished 4th.

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España will be held tomorrow: 157.7 km from Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo.



