Astana’s Vlasov finishes in main group of Vuelta a España Stage 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ninth stage of the Vuelta a España from the military base in Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo (157.7 km) ended with a much-expected bunch sprint. The German rider Pascal Ackermann has been named as the stage winner after Sam Bennett was relegated due to irregular sprint, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Astana’s leader Aleksandr Vlasov finished the stage in the main group well-protected by Gorka Izagirre, Luis Leon Sanchez and Merhawi Kudus.

«Well, it was quite a good day for us, we spent it without any trouble. It was a day for sprinters, so our main goal was to stay safely in the peloton and to protect Aleksandr Vlasov. The team did an excellent job, especially Dmitriy Gruzdev, who led the team at the final very tricky circuit around Aguilar de Campoo. So, everything ended well for us and now we are looking forward to the next three days,» said Dmitriy Fofonov, sports manager of Astana Pro Team.

The general classification of the race did not change: Richard Carapaz kept his red jersey, while Vlasov is still staying at 15th position, +6.52 behind the leader.

Stage 10 of La Vuelta will be held tomorrow: 185 km from Castro Urdiales to Suances.



