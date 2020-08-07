Astana’s Vlasov celebrates impressive victory atop of legendary Mont Ventoux

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Russian rider Aleksandr Vlasov of the Kazakh Astana Pro Team took a beautiful victory atop of legendary Mont Ventoux mountain in France, winning the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

After an impressive teamwork during the entire day, the Russian champion attacked at 4 km to the finish line and passing the riders in the lead managed to finish solo at one of the most prestigious climbs in cycling.

«I’m very happy to win at this famous mountain! It was really fantastic! My team did a great job for me during the whole race, and at the final part, I gave my best, as well. When I saw that other riders started to look tired I decided to attack and tried by myself. Then, when I saw that there was nobody on my wheel, I was really motivated and managed to make this attack until the finish. It is a great victory for me! I’m happy with my shape now, I had a really good legs today. I want to thank all my teammates for impressive work and, of course, our main partner «Samruk – Kazyna» for a huge support! « said Aleksandr Vlasov after the finish.

Aleksandr Vlasov covered 179 km of the race in 4:56:39, 18 seconds ahead of the Australian rider Richie Porte, who took 2nd place, and 59 seconds ahead of the French rider Guillaume Martin, who closed the podium with the third place.

«We were not surprised by this victory. We planned to fight for a win today and we made everything for it. We expected for this result today. We took control over the race from the first kilometers. All team did a great job today and everyone made his own contribution to this beautiful victory. Harold Tejada probably surprised me the most of all today, he worked very hard during the whole day and, at the same time, he was able to finish in the Top 10. Miguel Angel Lopez is going ahead according to our plan, his shape is growing up for the upcoming Tour de France, and Aleksandr, as we expected, finalized our tactical plan. I think we can be happy with this week and continue our preparation to the Tour!» commented the sports director Dmitri Sedoun.



