Astana’s Vlasov and Lutsenko to lead Team at Il Lombardia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech heads to Il Lombardia, known as the Race of the Falling Leaves, with a strong team captained by Aleksandr Vlasov and Alexey Lutsenko, the Team’s official website reads.

The route for the final Monument of the year will see a change compared to last year, where Jakob Fuglsang took an impressive win while teammate Aleksandr Vlasov took a strong third place. 239 brutal kilometres from Como to Bergamo await the riders, where Alexey Lutsenko will take on the race for the first time in his career.

The iconic climb, Ghisallo, will be the first ascent to tackle before hitting Roncola, Berbenno, Dossena, Zambla Altan and Passo di Ganda before reaching the finish line in Bergamo.

Last year Vlasov rounded out the podium and is looking forward to this year’s route:

«I have really good memories of Il Lombardia. Taking third in a Monument is something special and last year it was an incredible race. This year, we are back to the normal date, not like last year where we rode it in August. So, at least, the weather will not be as hot as last year and now, we have the route changed from Como to Bergamo. I am looking forward to it but the race has a really strong start list, we will see what will happen but I am motivated to give my best to reach yet another good result».

Sports Director Stefano Zanini sees the second part of the race as the decisive one:

«The first 90 kilometres shouldn’t be a problem, we go over the Ghisallo from the other side than last year but then the second part of the race, after Lecco will be brutal. The decisive moment will be for sure on the last two climbs as then with 30 kilometres to go, the course runs towards the finish line on a fast but not technical road. Of course, we miss Jakob but that’s cycling. Nevertheless, Aleksandr showed incredible form last year and also Alexey is currently in a good shape».

Rider roster: Manuele Boaro (ITA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Rodrigo Contreras (COL), Fabio Felline (ITA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Matteo Sobrero (ITA), Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS).

Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).