Astana’s Vlasov 2nd atop Vuelta a España Stage 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Aleksandr Vlasov took a solid second place atop iconic super steep climb Alto de l’Angliru at the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

There was a big battle among the race favorites on the steepest slopes of Angliru: riders attacked and counterattacked each other, trying to gain time and win the stage. Finally, it was Hugh Carthy, who made the decisive move from the leading group inside the last 2 kilometers and, thus, winning the stage. Vlasov counterattacked from the group of GC favorites trying to chase Hugh Carthy. He did an enormous effort, but finished second, 16 seconds behind the stage winner. The Spaniard Enric Mas was third.

«I knew that Angliru is a very tough and steep climb, but I did not really know what to expect from this climb and myself. It was a very hard day, but the team once again did a great job for me. Thanks to my teammates I saved some energy for the final and I am happy I was able to stay in front with the best riders of this race, fighting for a stage win. Everyone was on his maximum on this climb and I just pushed as hard as I could. I knew I had to do this climb in my own rhythm and this tactic worked out pretty well. At the final part of the climb I stayed on the wheel, looking for the best moment to go in front. On a climb as Angliru you have to calculate every move, because later you can pay for your effort. Anyway, I was able to follow the attacks of other riders and in a moment I caught the group of Mas and Carapaz. But then Carthy went away and it was impossible to catch him. However, I am really happy with my performance today. I feel like I keep on improving day by day, my form is growing up, so I hope to get something more on the final week,» said Aleksandr Vlasov.

Stage 12, the last stage of the second week of La Vuelta has started in Pola de Laviana. After several attacks a big group of 19 riders went away with Astana’s Luis Leon Sanchez among the escapers. Sanchez spent a very strong day at La Vuelta, being one of the most aggressive riders in the breakaway. With some 25 km to go Luis Leon Sanchez made an attack to create a new group of 3 leaders. They were able to start the final climb Alto de l’Angliru still leading the race and to stay clear in front until 10.5 km to go, when the group of the red jersey finally caught them back.

There was a big cycling show on the steepest slopes of Alto de l’Angliru, where the race favorites clashed out in a battle for the general classification and stage win. In the end of the day Hugh Carthy made a strong attack to break away alone and to win this stage. Aleksandr Vlasov chased him up, but finished second, while Enric Mas did third.

The new red jersey Richard Carapaz finished 4th, while the ex-race leader Primoz Roglic did 5th, losing 10 seconds to Vlasov, Mas and Carapaz.

Thanks to his performance on the queen stage, Aleksandr Vlasov moved up to 9th place in the general classification of the Vuelta a España. After 12 stages the Astana Pro Team leader is in 6 minutes 41 seconds behind Carapaz.

«We have spent a nice second week here at the Vuelta. The team worked really well, our leader Aleksandr Vlasov was always up there in front on every mountain stage, step by step gaining time back. We are happy with his performance as we see him well recovered and ready to fight on at this Vuelta a España. Well, for two times we were close for a stage win, with Omar Fraile and today with Vlasov, but the main thing is the team is doing this race really well. So, we are looking forward to the third week of the race, where we will keep on fighting day by day until Madrid,» added Dmitriy Fofonov, sports manager of Astana Pro Team.

Tomorrow at the Vuelta a España will be held the second rest day.