    Astana’s Sanchez and Izagirre 2nd and 3rd in Spanish National Championships individual time trial

    22 August 2020, 10:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two Astana Pro Team riders reached the podium at the individual time trial of the Spanish National Championships started today in Jaen. Luis Leon Sanchez took a silver medal, while Gorka Igazirre did third, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Pello Bilbao became the new Spanish TT Champion, doing 45.3-km-long distance in 1:03.32, Luis Leon Sanchez finished 36 seconds behind the winner, Gorka Izagirre lost 1 minute 36 seconds. Another Astana Pro Team rider Oscar Rodriguez showed the fifth time (+3.15).

    «I think, it is a good result in this kind of hard, almost mountain time trial. Of course, I came here to try to win the race, but the truth is that I did not feel for 100%. I came here after a very tough Critérium du Dauphiné and also, I did not fully recover after my crash. So, I did my best in this race, it still was a good one and I am happy to be on the podium of the National Championships. Pello was the strongest today, and I congratulate him! Well, now I am looking forward to the road race on Sunday,» said Luis Leon Sanchez.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling Astana Pro Team
