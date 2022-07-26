Go to the main site
    • Astana's Samuele Battistella 5th in Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasika one-day race

    26 July 2022 10:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prueba Villafranca - Ordiziako Klasika one-day cycling race was held on Monday in Spain, Kazinform reports.

    British Simon Yates from BikeExchange-Jayco made a victorious return to cycling after injury by winning the race. New Zealander Dion Smith of BikeExchange-Jayco finished second. And Spanish Xavier Cañellas from Java Kiwi Atlántico came third.

    Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Samuele Battistella finished 5th. Stefan de Bod is 26th, Vincenzo Nibali is 46th, Vadim Pronskiy is 67th, Manuele Boaro is 99th, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym is 111th and Yuriy Natarov is 113rd.

    1. Simon Yates (Great Britain, BikeExchange-Jayco) — 3:52:51

    2. Dion Smith (New Zealand, BikeExchange-Jayco) — +0:10

    3. Xavier Cañellas (Spain, Java Kiwi Atlántico)

    5. Samuele Battistella (Italy, Астана)

    26. Stefan de Bod (South African Republic, Astana)

    46. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, Astana) — +1:15

    67. Vadim Pronskiy (Kazakhstan, Astana) — +4:39

    99. Manuele Boaro (Italy, Astana) — +12:36

    111. Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kazakhstan, Astana) — +15:58

    113. Yuriy Natarov (Kazakhstan, Astana)


    Photo: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

