Astana’s riders finish in top 20 of Tour de France Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After two days of the Grand Depart, the peloton of the Tour de France has left Nice for Sisteron. The third stage of the race of 198 km was characterized by a fight for the polka-dot jersey between the riders in the daily breakaway, raining cats and dogs on the midway and a fast bunch sprint in the final, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The Australian Caleb Ewan won the stage ahead of Sam Bennett and Giacomo Nizzolo. Two Astana Pro Team riders finished the stage inside the Top-20: Hugo Houle did 16th, while Alexey Lutsenko took 18th position.

«We spent a good day without any trouble. Indeed, it was a bit tricky with that rain at the middle of the stage, but in general, everything went well. Miguel Angel Lopez always was staying well protected by his teammates and he finished safety in the main group. Tomorrow we will have the first test in the mountains, pretty early in this Tour de France, but, I think, it has to be a nice stage,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.

The French rider Julian Alaphilippe still leads the race, while the Kazakh Champion Alexey Lutsenko moved up to the 13th place.

Tomorrow the 2020 Tour de France will see the first summit finish at the fourth stage of the race: the peloton will ride 160.5 km from Sisteron to the top of the first category climb in Orcières-Merlette.



