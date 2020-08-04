Astana’s riders claim top spots on Gran Trittico Lombardo podium

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A successful day in the Italian region of Lombardia for Astana Pro Team today, as Gorka Izagirre wins Gran Trittico Lombardo after a solo attack. Alex Aranburu took the second place in the sprint, just in front of Greg Van Avermaet, who completed the podium after a very wet day out on the road, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Maybe it wasn’t the best day of my entire life, it was a wet and tough race and not easy. We were in a small group, Alex Aranburu and me. I arrived alone at the finish after an attack on the penultimate climb and Alex took second behind me. I think the whole team is super happy with our results. Everyone did a great job, unlucky some of us crashed but everyone is fine. I am just happy to have taken the win after this hard day and after a long period without any races. I want to thank our sponsors for the ongoing support, for example, our main sponsor Samruk Kazyna,» said Gorka Izagirre.

After a dry start in Legnano, the weather changed quickly into pouring rain throughout the race of 199,7 kilometers. There were some crashes, where Astana riders Alexey Lutsenko and Davide Martinelli got involved in. Both were able to continue the race. On the final local laps in Varese, the initial breakaway of 5 riders got caught. Many attacks followed and a select group of riders remained in front of the peloton, including Gorka Izagirre and Alex Aranburu. On the penultimate climb, Izagirre took off.

Gorka Izagirre: «I took the opportunity to attack as we were together, also Alex is a strong guy. I attacked and knew in the downhill they weren’t able to bridge across. The last hill would have been the last chance to close the gap. Everyone is happy that we are back racing. I raced last Saturday at Strade Bianche and today the team gave me an opportunity to try something and it paid off so all in all I am super happy and I want to say thanks to the team!»

Behind Gorka Izagirre, it was Alex Aranburu winning the sprint of the chasing group. He finished in front of Greg Van Avermaet, making it a 1 & 2 for Astana Pro Team in Varese.

«Gorka and I started at the same cycling club back home in the Basque Country, so for me, it’s very special to share the podium with him today. After his attack, I sat in the group but they were not able to close the gap. I saved energy for the final sprint and was able to finish second. For sure we will celebrate this success tonight together with the team!,» said Alex Aranburu.