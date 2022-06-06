Go to the main site
    Astana’s Pronskiy 3rd in Adriatica Ionica Race queen stage

    6 June 2022, 14:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vadim Pronskiy showed good legs after his second Giro d’Italia, taking a solid third place in today’s queen stage of Adriatica Ionica Race with the summit finish atop Monte Grappa (28.3 km, 4.8%), Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

    The Kazakh rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team attacked with some 2 km to go, but at the end of the day the stage concluded with a sprint from a small group of GC contenders, won by Natnael Tesfatsion, followed by Filippo Zana and Pronskiy.

    «Well, I did all I could today, but I can’t say that this climb suited me really well. The first part was pretty steep, while later there was always up and down all the way to the top. I tried to attack with two kilometers to go, but it was difficult to open a gap in this kind of final. Besides, I missed some freshness in the legs as I still feel a bit tired after the finish of the Giro. Yeah, the legs were working good and I was feeling strong enough to stay up there in front with the best riders, but at the same time I was feeling the Giro in the legs too. However, today we spent a good day together with the team and I thank my teammates for the help. There are still three days in the race, and I will keep on fighting to bring the best possible result to the team,» said Vadim Pronskiy, who moved up to third position in the General Classification of Adriatica Ionica Race.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
