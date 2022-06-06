Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana’s Pronskiy 3rd in Adriatica Ionica Race queen stage

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 June 2022, 14:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vadim Pronskiy showed good legs after his second Giro d’Italia, taking a solid third place in today’s queen stage of Adriatica Ionica Race with the summit finish atop Monte Grappa (28.3 km, 4.8%), Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

The Kazakh rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team attacked with some 2 km to go, but at the end of the day the stage concluded with a sprint from a small group of GC contenders, won by Natnael Tesfatsion, followed by Filippo Zana and Pronskiy.

«Well, I did all I could today, but I can’t say that this climb suited me really well. The first part was pretty steep, while later there was always up and down all the way to the top. I tried to attack with two kilometers to go, but it was difficult to open a gap in this kind of final. Besides, I missed some freshness in the legs as I still feel a bit tired after the finish of the Giro. Yeah, the legs were working good and I was feeling strong enough to stay up there in front with the best riders, but at the same time I was feeling the Giro in the legs too. However, today we spent a good day together with the team and I thank my teammates for the help. There are still three days in the race, and I will keep on fighting to bring the best possible result to the team,» said Vadim Pronskiy, who moved up to third position in the General Classification of Adriatica Ionica Race.


