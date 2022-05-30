Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana’s Nibali 4th in Giro d’Italia final General Classification

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 May 2022, 08:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Qazaqstan Team leader Vincenzo Nibali took a nice fourth place in the final General Classification of the 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which has concluded today in Verona with an individual time trial, Kazinform cites the club’s press service.

«The final day was a tough one and I just tried to do my best on this last day in Verona. I knew the route and I just pushed as hard as possible. I tried to get a regular pace from the start and to keep it to the finish, still trying to manage with my gap to Pello Bilbao and Jan Hirt. Well, it was not easy at all and after finish I feel really tired. But, at the same time the arrival to Arena of Verona was very emotional one and I live some great moments right now feeling a great support from all the people around. I am happy to be here, to finish this race with a nice result, fourth place in the overall standings, and I can say that I am quite happy with it. It was a tough and beautiful Giro d’Italia, I tried to live it day by day with support of the team and all fans, who was cheering for me at the start, during every stage and at the finish. Now it is time for some rest and recovery because the season is not finished yet and there are some more goals ahead in the following months,» said Vincenzo Nibali.


