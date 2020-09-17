Astana’s Martinelli 12th in Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 2nd stage of 80th edition of Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg started today in Remich. According to the road book it should be 160.8-kilometers-long stage with a finished in Hesperange, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Pro Team’s press service.

However, the peloton stopped after 18 km of racing because teams considered that the race roads are not safe for the riders. After discussions between teams and race organizers, it was decided to neutralize the race until the riders will safely reach the final circuit all together.

The new start of the second stage was given in Syren around 40 km to go. The race restarted with a high speeds and a lot of attacks and finally finished with a massive bunch sprint won by French rider Arnaud Demare.

The best result among Astana Pro Team riders showed Davide Martinelli, who finished at the 12th place.

«The most part of the race was neutralized today and the new start was given at 120 km. All the riders were fresh and saved the power for the final circuits, so it was very high-speed final. The team worked well today, the goal was to bring our sprinters in the front and not to loose the time for our leader at this race Vadim Pronskiy. Finally, Davide Martinelli was 12th at the finish and Pronskiy finished in the first group with the same time as a leaders. The next three stages will be more dynamical and suitable for our riders,» commented sports director Sergey Yakovlev.



