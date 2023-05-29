Astana’s Mark Cavendish wins final stage of Giro d’Italia 2023 in Rome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish won the final 21st stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023, which ended today in the historical center of Rome. Cavendish won the bunch sprint, scoring his 17th stage at the Italian Grand Tour.

«I am very happy! We had a long and challenging journey in this Giro, as many riders in the peloton I got sick during the race, but together with the team we never stopped fighting and believing, and we succeed. My teammates did an incredible job today, protecting and supporting me during the whole day, and also my friends did incredible… Well, it is so emotional moment for me. Indeed, my first Grand Tour stage victory was here at the Giro in 2008 and I am super happy to win again in my last stage of the Italian race. To win here in Rome is so beautiful», – said Mark Cavendish, Kazinform refers to the Team’s official website.

«The team rode so well, so well, and I want to thank all my teammates for this day and also for the whole Giro d’Italia, we have spent three incredible weeks here! We had so great atmosphere inside the team, and we were missing just a victory. We deserved it and today we finally got it. Today’s success is really important for me, for my team and for the team sponsors. Every victory gives you inspiration and motivation for the future and, of course, brings some additional confidence. So, today’s success also brings me confidence and I am super happy to say goodbye to the Giro d’Italia with such a nice win in Rome!» – added Mark Cavendish.

«The entire team is just happy with Mark’s success. It is an important one for us, our sponsors and partners. It was not an easy Giro for us, but we were never giving up, always being there in front, trying to look ahead and fighting in every single day. We have spent a solid final week, we were really active in the mountains with Vadim Pronskiy and Christian Scaroni and we were always next to Mark Cavendish to support him throughout the mountain stages. And today we got a well-deserved win! I am so proud of our team», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.