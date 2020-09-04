Astana’s Lutsenko wins Tour de France Stage 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It was a day of glory for the Kazakh cycling as the national champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko took a great solo win atop Mont Aigoual at the 6th stage of the biggest race in the world the Tour de France, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Lutsenko made a decisive attack from the daily breakaway with some 17 km to go on the final climb of the day. The Kazakh Champion was able to drop all the rivals and to go solo. Taking over 50 seconds on the chasers, Lutsenko finished alone atop Mont Aigoual, taking his biggest success in career.

«Coming to the Tour de France I had a goal to fight for a stage win. The Tour de France was one of the biggest goals of this season. I was dreaming about this victory for a long time and now my dream came true! Indeed, I was aiming this stage and in previous days after doing my job for Miguel Angel I was dropping from the group, on purpose losing some time in the general classification, hoping that the GC favorites won’t follow me in a decisive moment. Today, before the stage we discussed our tactics for this day, and with sports directors and our general manager Alexandr Vinokurov we decided that I would try to go in a break since it could have a chance to go until the finish. I felt quite good all day and my legs worked pretty well. It took some time for our group to break away from the peloton, but finally, we succeed. It was a long and hot day, but I was guided really nice through the stage by Alexandr Vinokurov, who was in the car behind me. On the last climb I tried to stay calm and to keep on my own rhythm. And on the hardest part I made my attack. I am so happy with this win, it is a big achievement for me and for our team! Also, it is a great feeling to win in the jersey of the national champion of Kazakhstan! I thank my team for this great opportunity and a special thank to all our sponsors and our main partner Samruk-Kazyna, who is supporting us so many years!» said Alexey Lutsenko.

The sixth stage of the Tour de France started in Le Teil. Shortly after the start a group of 8 riders went away. Alexey Lutsenko was in this group, working hard in front to try to get as much advantage on the peloton as possible. After some kilometers of intense fight, finally, the group of Lutsenko broke away clear, taking over 6 minutes of advantage.

Entering the final part of the stage, the peloton was able to come closer to the escapers, shortening the gap to just 2 minutes and a half. However, an attack of Alexey Lutsenko from the leading group did not allow the peloton to come closer, while the rider of Astana Pro Team held his leadership in this stage until the finish line.

«It is a big day for our team, but also for our Kazakh cycling. We were waiting for this day for many years and now we see the victory of the Kazakh Champion in the Kazakh team at a stage of the Tour de France! We all are happy and proud to deliver this success to our country. We are also happy because we were aiming this stage, we had a good plan for the day and, in the end, we perfectly achieved our goal! The team did a great job and also Alexey Lutsenko spent a phenomenal day on the road. He was strong, smart and did not do any mistake! It was our day and I congratulate all our fans with such a nice victory. But, the Tour de France is going on ahead. We are still at the first week of the race and there is a long way until Paris. We will keep on fighting during the whole race to try to get more nice results in this Grand Boucle,» said Dmitriy Fofonov, sports manager of Astana Pro Team.

The peloton with all the main race favorites, including Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez, finished 2 minutes 53 seconds behind Alexey Lutsenko.

The British rider Adam Yates still leads the race, wearing the yellow jersey. Miguel Angel Lopez is 10th, +0.13 behind.

Stage 7 of the Tour de France will be held tomorrow: 168 km from Millau to Lavaur.



