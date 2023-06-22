Astana’s Lutsenko wins individual time trial in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Alexey Lutsenko won the individual time trial of the Kazakhstan National Championships held yesterday in Taldykorgan. Lutsenko rode a 30-km-long distance in 34 minutes and 34 seconds, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

«The route in Taldykorgan was not easy at all, the last time I was here 11 years ago. In addition, today we were really unlucky with the weather: my start coincided with a heavy rain, which significantly complicated the race. Nevertheless, I managed to deal with both the weather and the parcours, everything went as it should, and, in the end, I managed to win. After a slight sickness, due to which I had to withdraw from the Tour de Suisse, I came to Kazakhstan to check my form on the eve of the Tour de France. And of course, I am always happy to take part in the national championships – this is an important goal in itself. I am very happy to win today, and at the Tour de France I will be proud to wear the national champion’s skinsuit – for me this is an additional motivation before the start of the Tour», said Alexey Lutsenko.

This is the third ITT national title for Lutsenko – earlier the rider won it back in 2015 and 2019.

Another Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Dmitriy Gruzdev took silver medal today, while Gleb Brussenskiy (4th place), Igor Chzhan (6th place) and Yuriy Natarov (8th place) all finished in the Top-10.

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Maxim Taraskin, who was taking part in one of the most prestigious youth races Giro NextGen last week, became the new Under 23 individual time trial national champion.

Also, another rider of Astana’s development team Nicolas Vinokurov took bronze.