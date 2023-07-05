Go to the main site
    Astana’s Luis Leon Sanchez out of Tour de France with broken collarbone

    5 July 2023, 08:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With a broken left collarbone Luis Leon Sanchez has to leave the Tour de France after four stages. Sanchez was one of the many riders that crashed in the last kilometers of the race on the technical run-in on the motor speedway circuit that hosted the finish in Nogaro. Earlier in the race Sanchez was the man who brought Mark Cavendish to the front, Kazinform cites the club’s press service.

    «It all went so fast in that hectic final with so many turns in the end. I had no control any more over my bike on that tricky surface. I feel so sorry to leave the Tour so early, but there’s nothing I can do. I hoped to be a huge help for the team until Paris but I want to say thanks to all our fans and to my team for the huge support. I wish Astana a great success in the Tour. I know everything is possible. The team is so confident. Good luck guys, see you in the next races!», said Luis Leon Sanchez when he joined his teammates in Pau.

    Earlier he was transported to a hospital in Pau where his collarbone fracture was diagnosed. Sanchez will return home on Wednesday where he will undergo surgery.

    «We really lose an important rider for all kind of stages, including the stages where he was part of the lead-out for Mark Cavendisch. Crashes are unfortunately part of cycling. We need to accept it, but let’s hope we get soon a reward for our hard efforts», concluded Astana Qazaqstan Team Manager Alexandr Vinokurov.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

