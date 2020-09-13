Astana’s Lopez remains 6th after Tour de France Stage 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The peloton of the Tour de France passed today a hilly stage 14 from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon (194 km) with a few climbs on the distance and a very fast and tricky final circuit in Lyon, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

A late attack of the Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen brought him the stage victory, while a reduced peloton finished 15 seconds later to sprint just for the second place, taken by Luka Mezgec.

Astana’s Hugo Houle today was 14th, while Miguel Angel Lopez without troubles finished inside this group together with Gorka Izagirre, Luis Leon Sanchez and Omar Fraile.

«It might look like a transit stage, but it wasn’t. The stage became really tough with high speed of the group all day long. In the end of the day just 50 riders finished together in the first group, so there was quite a big selection during the day. We tried to keep our concentration high, to stay focused and, finally, we spent this stage without troubles. Tomorrow we are coming into the big mountains and let’s see if we can do something there. No doubts, it will be a super hard day on the road,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

With all the favorites coming together to the finish, the general classification did not really change: Primoz Roglic is in the yellow jersey, Miguel Angel Lopez is 6th, +1.31 behind.

The high mountains are coming tomorrow with the 15th stage of the Tour de France: the riders will do 174.5 km from Lyon to the top of Grand Colombier, the HC category climb (17.7 km, 7.1%). Also, two more climbs will be waiting for the riders on the distance: Montèe de la Selle de Fromentel (1st category, 11.5 km, 8.1%) and Col de la Biche (1st category, 6.9 km, 8.7%).



