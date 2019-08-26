Astana’s Lopez loses red jersey in Vuelta a España Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It was a very hot and intense day at the Vuelta a España with the second stage of 199.6 km from Benidorm to Calpe. After yesterday’s phenomenal success in the team time trial, today Astana Pro Team did its best to hold the race under control right from the start, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

On the last climb of the day, the teammates moved Miguel Angel Lopez in front, where he tried to answer to attacks of the rivals. Everything went well on the climb, but on the descent 6 riders were able to escape getting a small advantage and, finally, playing the stage. Thus, the Colombian Nairo Quintana won the stage, while the Irish Nicolas Roche became the new overall leader of the race, taking the red jersey.

Miguel Angel Lopez finished in the chasing group 37 seconds behind the stage winner. He lost the GC lead, but still saved the white jersey of the best young rider.

«Difficult stage with a lot of climbs and a very hot weather. My teammates worked hard to keep the race under control during the whole day. On the last climb they placed me well up there in front, so I could control my rivals. There were many attacks on the climb, but I’ve managed to answer to all of them. On the descent there was a chaos with new attacks, one by one a few riders tried to escape. I just missed a bit to follow the decisive move. Later Ion Izagirre provided me a good help, pushing hard in our chasing group, we were close, but never caught back the break. Yeah, I’ve lost the red jersey, but I don’t think that happened something extraordinary. I felt good today and the team worked well. On the climb I was in front. So, we will continue working hard day by day. We are still at the start of the race ,» said Miguel Angel Lopez .

After the second stage of the Vuelta a España Miguel Angel Lopez is 5th in the general classification, 33 seconds behind Nicolas Roche. In the same time the Astana rider is still leading in the classification of the best young rider (white jersey).

The third stage will be held tomorrow: 188 km from Ibi. Ciudad del Juguete to Alicante.